New amenities for John Wright Park, Tuncurry

news, local-news, MidCoast Council, John Wright Park, Tuncurry, Forster, Pebbly Beach

A program to upgrade amenities across the Mid-Coast region will begin later this month in John Wright Park, Tuncurry. The project, to replace the amenities block, will begin on March 28, and finish by August, weather permitting. Temporary toilets will be provided while work is undertaken. The design for the new amenities will resemble improved facilities in Forster at Main Beach, Pebbly Beach and the corner of Little Street and Memorial Drive. Built on the existing footprint, the new amenities will face the outdoor amphitheatre. A new concrete pathway will provide disability access from the car park. Improvements include a greater number of unisex cubicles, upgraded disability and new baby change facilities. John Wright Park is a popular venue, hosting many large events, festivals, monthly markets and outdoor training groups throughout the year. New year celebrations and the annual Pinks Carnival also attract large crowds to the park. There is a large children's playground nearby, accessed via the under-bridge walkway. The park also provides barbecues, picnic shelters and tables. John Wright Park's high usage and popular foreshore location have made this project a MidCoast Council priority.

