news, local-news, Wallamba District Show, Nabiac

A sudden burst of rain did little to dampen the enthusiastic return of this year's 109th Wallamba District Show. Held last Saturday, March 19, crowds braved the downpour, lining up to enter the Nabiac Showground which hosted the first show in two years. More commonly known as the Nabiac show, the last show was held just two days before the first COVID-19 lockdown and the start of the pandemic, which had followed an uncertain period of bushfires and then floods. "It's great to be back," Wallamba District Show president, John Baker said. An estimated 10-12mm poured down from the heavens in just under half an hour between 10-10.30am. "Unfortunately the weather played a significant part in the morning's events," Mr Baker said. "But, the show went really well," he said. The demolition derby had more than fellow competitors to contend with. Weeks of rain caused havoc on the competition ground with vehicles battling muddy and boggy conditions. Ring events still went ahead, with beef cattle being judged from 9am to 3pm, while the popular showjumping events were moved to an alternative location, Mr Baker said. The group two Mid North Coast of Agriculture Societies this year held the young judges competition in beef cattle, fruit, vegetable and grain events at Nabiac. The competition, conducted for up and coming judges aged between 15-25 years, came under the watchful eye of under-judges, Joshua Hack, and Leonie and Greg Ball. The winner takes all $500 tug-of-war drew a large crowd of spectators, according to Mr Baker. Returning to the show agenda for the first time in about 20 years were woodchop events. Six events were held throughout the showers and sunshine, between 10am and 4pm, attracting 13 competitors from across the Mid North Coast and beyond. "They chopped through the rain; that didn't stop those guys. "People just love the woodchopping; there is something fascinating about it; it's part of our show history. "It is a real crowd pleaser." While weeks of rain before the show led to a drop in fruit and vegetable entries, the event attracted a record number of poultry entries. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/5175569a-1346-4e3b-90bd-5377ef7c21a3.JPG/r0_85_2992_1775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg