The Lower North Coast region is serviced by six surf clubs which are all currently winding back their 2021-22 nipper development programs for the season. For Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), the nipper season was celebrated with a fun activities morning last Sunday, March 20. The highlights were the huge slip-n-slide which was set up from the clubhouse to the surf with nippers then enjoying tasty treats and a sausage sizzle. The morning's events were followed by the annual presentation of awards. All nippers received a graduation certificate marking the successful completion of their respective age-specific skills and training program as well as being given a pair of Engine swimming goggles. The following age champions were also announced: In addition, encouragement award presentations were made to the following nippers who displayed excellent attendance and were deemed to have displayed exemplary effort during their 2021-22 junior activities education program: Under 13 - Keely Krstinoski; Under 12 - Katie Darr and Alex Grieve; Under 11 - Maddie Tull and Max Lindsay; Under 10 - Eva Whitmill; Under nine - Amna Omar and Reuben Cassar, and Under eight - Zara Taylora. The end of the nipper season was also celebrated by the Forster Nippers' Youth Group with a commemorative sleepover in the current clubhouse prior to its demolition and replacement which is scheduled to begin after the final surf patrol on Anzac Day. A total of 18 youths undertook team building activities and group challenges led by games' captains, Max Lindsay and Keely Krstinoski, with the evening's house parent supervision being conducted by club officials, Grant Fleming and Sanjana Acharya. Activity organisation has already begun for the youth group 2022-23 season by Grace Romer and Braydan Lee, in their roles as youth group co-ordinators.

