FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins rugby union players, be warned - start training or face a wipe-out in this winter's Kennards Hire premiership. You have less than a month to prepare for your clash with the champions of the last two seasons, the Manning River Ratz, on May 14. The Lower Mid North Coast premiership kicks off on May 7, with the Wallamba Bulls meeting the Ratz in the first round, while the Dolphins have the bye of the alarmingly weakened three-club competition. The loss of the Wauchope Thunder and then the Old Bar Clams clubs in quick succession were blows too bad to be true for the competition while, likewise, just three women's teams remain, Wallamba, Manning River and Gloucester. For one of the powerhouses of local rugby, the Dolphins' training numbers have been dreadful this autumn. Normally, a barbeque night after training at the clubhouse on Thursday evenings attracts good numbers. Last week, coach Ron McCarthy abandoned the evening with three players at the clubhouse. The Dolphins' monthly committee meeting drew nine committee members at which the painful subject of forfeitures was discussed without any light illuminating the position. A least, new president Ben Manning, new secretary, Kurt Forester. and coach McCarthy, all confirmed they will continue in their roles. The Dolphins are financially secure and unlike most sporting clubs have their own clubhouse, and while their player plight is alarming, reflecting similarly poor numbers of recent seasons, optimism continues that the player absences will be overcome. But time is running out. The Dolphins' strapping backrower, Blake Polson, winner of the outstanding player of the year award for the Lower MNC rugby region last winter, is awaiting zone coach, Joey de Dassel's phone call, reassuring him he is in the squad for this year's Caldwell Cup challenge. Polson and club team-mate, loose-head Aaron Booby, were important members of de Dassel's team which claimed the Richardson Shield last year, promoting the Axemen to the first division of the NSW Country Rugby Union for its annual carnival to be held in Tamworth. "I haven't heard anything, but it's early days yet," Polson said. Obviously, 'Boobs' and I are keen to be selected again and to build on what we achieved last season," he said. RELATED: Weather forces cancellation of barbecue "We won the final of the Richardson Shield by about 50 points so we are optimistic - confident, if never complacent." Polson and Booby were the only players from the Lower MNC competition to be included in the MNC Axemen's squad although other splendid players from this region such as the Manning River Ratz's versatile playmaker, Ricky Campbell, and exciting centre, Bruwyn Tisdell, and the Wallamba Bulls' tenacious breakaway, Rhys Hessing, are all worthy of inclusion. Club captain, Polson, is a 6ft 3in and rock-hard 93kgs backrower, training impressively with the Dolphins on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry. He needs new allies.

