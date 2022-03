news, local-news,

MidCoast Council will begin to demolish tired and aging bus shelters in Diamond Beach in coming weeks. The shelters, in Diamond Drive - across from the shops - and at the corner of Blackhead and Diamond Beach roads, will be replaced with two new shelters. The work is expected to take about eight works, depending on the weather. In the meantime, commuters can continue to hop on and off the bus from the same locations. The new shelters will be similar to the one in Lake Street, Forster.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/2eec895e-221c-4520-91b1-9d5ca5fa91c0.jpg/r0_445_2048_1602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg