TWO former St Clare's High School students have their visual arts major works featured in a Lake Macquarie art exhibition. Now in its 14th year, Lake Macquarie's Museum of Art and Culture's exhibition, First Class 21 celebrates the outstanding artworks produced by higher school certificate (HSC) visual arts students. The exhibition is a curated selection of the high calibre artworks produced at wide range of schools stretching from the Hunter, Upper Hunter and Central Coast regions. Rickardd Weiley and Isabella Hayes were selected from the Mid-Coast region. The pair graduated from St Clare's High School in 2021. The student's families all travelled to attend the opening at the gallery in Lake Macquarie, including their HSC art teacher, Lyndall Laurie. The exhibition runs through to Sunday, May 8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/3017acce-82fd-4e2e-9d85-149a320c82dc.jpg/r0_58_453_314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg