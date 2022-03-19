news, local-news,

Last week we had World Women's Day. The influence woman have on the motoring world is reflected in the fact that a group of female journalists from all over the globe have announced their selection of the Woman's World Cars of the Year for 2022, both in categories and outright. The outright winner is the Peugeot 308 due for release in Australia in the second quarter of 2022. From the news release: The journalists of the Women's World Car of the Year have chosen the Peugeot 308 as the World's Best Car for 2022. The announcement of the winner coincides with International Women's Day, a very special date because it gives women a voice and because of the link in many countries between the automobile and personal autonomy. Before casting their votes, the 56 motoring journalists from 40 countries tested dozens of models and evaluated every detail. In the first round of voting, the best cars in each category were chosen from a total of 65 candidates. The winners were: In the second round, these finalists were used as the basis for the selection of the World's Best Car 2022. "This year's voting was closer than ever," WWCOTY executive president, Marta Garcia said. "The jurors had their work cut out for them because each of the candidates represented the best of their segment." In the end, and after the scrutiny, the scales have tipped in favour of the Peugeot 308, a model that some of the jurors have qualified as such: "The Peugeot 308 is an automobile that offers just about everything you could want in a car." "It drives very well and it's hard to believe there's only a 1.2-litre engine under the bonnet of most versions," Sandy Myhre, New Zealand said. "It is a car in which the driver feels very comfortable. It offers a very pleasant atmosphere inside," Mélina Priam, France, said. "The most important thing for me is that it has a good mid-range performance and that its automatic gearbox is very smooth," Hoa Hguyen, Vietnam." The The Women's World Car of the Year award is now in its 13th year.

