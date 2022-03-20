news, local-news,

Any Great Lakes resident knows for certain they live in a winning area. Keno has crunched the data on game wins between between 2018 and 2021 identifying the regions and towns where the most wins landed in NSW and the ACT. The winning list comes as Keno celebrates 30 years in NSW. The latest data found the Hunter and Central Coast took out the top spot for the regions with the most Keno wins and the most prize money. These areas had more than 11 million wins collectively worth more than $177 million, while the North Coast and Mid North Coast came in second with more than nine million wins collectively worth more than $149 million. Meanwhile, Illawarra and the State's south east took out third place with more than seven million wins totalling more than $112 million. Breaking down regions into postcodes, 2428 - Forster, Tuncurry and Pacific Palms - came in second with more than 862,000 wins, behind 2540 for St Georges Basin, Greenwell Point, Sussex Inlet, Worrigee, Huskisson, Vincentia, Currarong, Culburra, Sanctuary Point and Callala Beach with more than one million wins, while third place was secured by the postcode of 2830 for Dubbo with more than 815,000 wins. Forster, Tuncurry and Pacific Palms players have won more than $15 million in prize money. Just last week a lucky Keno player won $100,000 during a lunchtime break at the Lakeside Tavern, Forster. Club Forster came in fourth where the most Keno prize money has been won during this period. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/98519c84-ec1c-4115-946c-ad6755329561.jpg/r0_114_2419_1481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg