From tech workshops to scrabble sessions, there's a smorgasbord of events being held across Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) during this NSW Seniors Festival. Going under the theme Reconnect, this year's NSW Seniors Festival will be held from March 25 until April 3. To learn more about the range of events a program is available at all MidCoast Libraries, or online at the MidCoast Council Seniors Festive 2022 page HERE. Events are either free or subsidised and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Tech Savvy Seniors will return to Gloucester and Hallidays Point libraries, with sessions on android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads and social media. Bookings are essential, phone 6592 5290. Join Janine Roberts from MidCoast Stories to learn about Old Bar's early history in a leisurely 'memory walk or try out your Scrabble skills and munch on a freshly-baked scone at Harrington library. Stay alert about the latest scams with online safety sessions. Join MidCoast Assist and MyAgedCare to learn about how you can remain at home independently. These are just a few of the events listed in this year's program. View the full listing of Seniors Festival events being held across the MidCoast at www.mymidcoast.com.au.

