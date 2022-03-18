news, local-news,

The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins backrower, Blake Polson, winner of the outstanding player of the year award for the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union region last winter, is awaiting coach Joey de Dassel's phone call, reassuring him he is in the squad for this year's Caldwell Cup challenge. Polson and club team-mate, loose-head Aaron Booby, were important members of de Dassel's team which claimed the Richardson Shield last year, promoting the Axemen to the first division of the NSW Country rugby union for its annual carnival to be held in Tamworth. "I haven't heard anything, but it's early days yet," Polson said this week. "Obviously, 'Boobs' and I are keen to be selected again and to build on what we achieved last season," he said. "We won the Richardson Shield final by about 50 points so we are optimistic - confident, if never complacent." Polson and Booby were the only players from the Lower MNC competition to be included in the MNC Axemen's squad although other splendid players from this region such as the Manning River Ratz's versatile playmaker, Ricky Campbell, and the Wallamba Bulls' tenacious breakaway, Rhys Hessing, are two worthy of inclusion. And, if coach de Dassel needs a front row forward who knows all the tricks in the trade, the Dolphins' hefty recruit, Neil Flanders, is certainly a player he should keep in mind while backrower Sean Hassett has the size, experience and skills to become a worthy Axeman representative. Polson, is a 6ft 3in and rock-hard 93kgs backrower, and has never been in better condition in his career, training pleasingly with the Dolphins on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

