If there is something positive to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is that local businesses have discovered the benefits of collaboration, working together on new concepts and visions. The pain and sip concept - 'discovering your inner creativity' - while sipping on a perfect pinot, has gained a great following across the country over recent times. Next month Shelley Kurtz, the artist behind Paint with Shell, along with Forster's only authentic Egyptian restaurant, Kings Valley Egyptian Cruise, owned by Mody Yakout will host its first Paint, Sip and Connect event. Shelley began toying with the idea of holding the event after the community came out of lockdown and restrictions were lifted. She initially happened upon the paint and sip idea while sharing her skills online during one of the many lockdowns, and stored it away for future reference. "I wanted to support local businesses," Shelley said. "It's all about getting people out of their COVID bubble," she said. "I remember during COVID Mody was supporting people; it would be nice if people could support Mody." RELATED: Kindness during COVID-19, Mody opens his kitchen and heart to the hungry During last year's lockdowns Mody provided the vulnerable and the needy with free nutritious meals "Come and enjoy food from one of the oldest cuisines on earth; it goes back to ancient times," Mody said. Much of the food served comes from the recipe books of Mody's ancestors, including his grandmother. He described the meals served at Kings Valley as a mix of Middle Eastern Mediterranean and North African. It's your chance to taste new flavours and expose your inner painting talents, Shelley said. "Paint and sip is innovative and a relatively new concept," she said. "Having a glass of wine and painting improves social skills, increases self-confidence and happiness. "Also, painting promotes stress relief." RELATED: Shelley is a poster girl for good road rules The evening event, on Tuesday, April 12, will guide participants step-by-step through the process of painting a camel. "It's designed for complete beginners, so there's not excuses." All materials - canvas completed with a pencil outline camel, brushes, paints and easels - are supplied by Shelley, while paint stations, will also be set-up. "I will walk them through how to paint; they don't need to know how to paint, just hold a brush." Her only request is that participants come hungry and thirsty and ready to sip on one of Mody's unique fresh-fruit-based Egyptian cocktails.

