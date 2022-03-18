news, local-news, MidCoast Council, littoral rainforests, Harrington Beach, Hunter Local Land Services, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Taree Indigenous Development and Employment

More than $70,000 in government funding will be put towards supporting MidCoast Council projects to restore coastal vegetation and protect endangered shorebirds Much of the funding will go towards regenerating littoral rainforests, which are at risk due to land clearing and weed invasion. Mid-Coast littoral rainforests, which are home to more than 100 types of trees and shrubs, provide habitat for more than 70 threatened plants and animals. Forests also provide an important buffer to coastal erosion and wind damage. Funding also will be put towards the control of bitou bush on the frontal dunes between Crowdy and Harrington beaches. Bitou is an invasive weed which smothers native vegetation and contributes to coastal erosion. Fox control measures at Harrington Beach will protect the endangered little tern and pied oystercatcher. These endangered shorebirds nest on the sand's surface and are at risk to attacks from feral animals. The birds migrate from Asia every year and Mid-Coast beaches are some of their favourite nesting places. These projects are jointly funded by the NSW government Crown Reserves Improvement Fund and MidCoast Council environmental rate. Council natural systems team will work with Hunter Local Land Services, NSW Department of Planning and Environment, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Taree Indigenous Development and Employment (TIDE). Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/c0965b10-8411-4d72-ac19-e9a9c3059f7c.jpg/r8_73_3523_2059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg