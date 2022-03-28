news, local-news, Derwent Valley, Tasmania, Great Lakes College, Tuncurry, National Cross Country Mountain Bike, Maydena Bike Park

The challenges of Maydena Bike Park - a gravity-focused mountain bike park in Tasmania's Derwent Valley - was the ideal venue for Great Lakes College, Tuncurry students, brothers Thomas and Luis Worth to show-off their mountain bike skills. Last month the brothers competed in the National Cross Country Mountain Bike short course competition, both returning home with person best outcomes. Thomas placed ninth in his first race which was on a short three minute track, while Luis came 10th in the under 15 event. Fifteen-year-old Thomas also competed in the main race, a 20 minute lap, coming in at 16th from a field of 40 competitors. "I got caught up in a pile-up which didn't set me up for a good spot," he said. "The track was super hard and steep but I had heaps of fun racing in Tassie." Thomas has been riding since he could straddle a bicycle, enjoying both road and mountain bikes. He has represented Manning Valley Cycle Club, and is a member of the Taree Tip Riders. "I love getting out and exploring and it (cycling) helps me clear my head." Thomas enjoys the structure of training, which over the past 12 months has been for up to six days a week for anything from 1-3 hours, either indoor on a virtual race or on the road. To date, the teenager's longest trip was a cycle to Heatherbrae, where he was met by fellow cycling enthusiast and dad, Matthew. Despite his fabulous race result, 12-year-old Luis is still considering whether he will continue with the sport. "I haven't been riding that much; I'm not that interested in it," he confessed. "If I like it I will continue. "It is fun and a challenge to keep on the track and doing the jumps is fun." Sitting around 10th in Australia, Thomas dreams of competing in the world championships.

