"Football is a world game, I can't think of a better way of showcasing that to our members than having a relationship with one of the biggest football clubs in the world," Football Mid North Coast general manager, Bruce Potter says. He was speaking at yesterday's announcement of a new partnership between Sydney's Liverpool Football Club (LFC) International Academy and Football Mid North Coast. "Better people do truly make better players and we can't wait to share this approach with players in the Mid North Coast region," Mr Potter said. Read more: Lance Fletcher takes the reins at Football Mid North Coast Under the partnership, the academy will work with Football Mid North Coast to support player and coach development in Tuncurry and Taree this season. The proposed LFC programs, which will begin in May, will be structured to support local club training and underpin Football Mid North Coast National Premier League. "Having a high profile organisation represented in the area will raise the profile of soccer locally," Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said. "Liverpool has a rich history in the English Premier League and there are many local fans," Mr Fletcher said. "It was and will remain my goal to encourage all programs that will increase players playing our wonderful game." LFC International Academy general manager, Scott Collis said Liverpool FC International Academy operated in 30 different locations around the world engaging with around 40,000 players each year. "We hope to commence programs in Taree and Tuncurry in May where local boys and girls, of all ability levels will benefit from a highly professional program which encourages them to get active and improve their football skills, whilst also developing life skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership" Mr Collis said. The club's first Sydney program was launched in 2021 and is unique in that it brings together the proven football methodology and philosophy of the world-famous Liverpool Football Club with the expertise and teaching resources of Australia's leading independent higher education provider for specialist degrees in Sport, Education, Health, Sport Business and Dance.

