coronavirus, covid, newcastle, hunter, herald

THERE are 40 people with COVID-19 receiving hospital care across Hunter New England Health District as the region records another 2128 new cases. Three Hunter residents are now in intensive care as the number of positive case numbers in the region continues to climb. There were more than 1456 positive rapid antigen tests reported to NSW Health in the region, with another 672 cases confirmed via PCR testing. It comes following the deaths of five women with COVID-19 across NSW. Three women were aged in their 70s and two were aged in their 90s. Of the five women, three had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and two were unvaccinated. Two women were from south western Sydney, one woman was from western Sydney, one woman was from the Central Coast and one woman was from the Port Macquarie region. Across NSW, there were 20,087 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, March 16. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/898a0f7c-9998-4cee-8f69-5ec3a8b4f4fb.jpg/r0_31_610_376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg