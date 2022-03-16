news, local-news,

Motorist are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions this week on failford Road, Failford to carry out safety improvements between the Pacific Highway and Tipton Place. Transport for NSW will carry out the work including road widening, drainage improvements, intersection upgrades, and vegetation and tree removal. To minimise the impact to motorists and residents, the work will be carried out from 6pm-5am Sunday to Friday. This night work, which began last Sunday, March 13, is expected to be completed in six shifts, weather permitting. Single lane and shoulder closures with alternate flow traffic arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists, which may affect travel times. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

