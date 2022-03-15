sport, local-sport,

Pickleball is gaining a lot of traction in the region with more than 20 local competitors taking part in this year's Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge at Taree Basketball Stadium over the weekend. Hallidays Point players made up the bulk of the field but there were others from Tuncurry and Taree. Sheila Capperauld from Hallidays Point Pickleball Club said the day went "really, really well." "It was such a nice day, we had the friends and families of players come to watch which was great." The event was held on Saturday, March 12 and was the first time the arena had been used for pickleball. Kim Smith and David Casserly from Hallidays Point Pickleball Club took out the event. Runners up were Janet Thatcher, also from Hallidays Point and Warren Riley of Tuncurry Sporties Pickleball Club. Sheila said the competition was a great practice for the upcoming State championships that 12 Hallidays Point pickleball players will compete in. The 2022 NSW Open Pickleball Championship will be held in Wahroonga on April 9-11. At least 200 competitors will be competing at the championship, Sheila said. "Which is really exciting."

