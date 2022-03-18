news, local-news,

Just look at that face - could this little kitten be any more adorable? Amber is a typical kitty bundle of joy full of mischief and curiosity. She is outgoing and loves to play with her cat toys, groom her claws on her scratching pole and interact with humans. While Amber is too young for immediate adoption at just eight weeks old, you can put in your dibs to reserve her once she is weaned. When she is ready to join your family she will be microchipped, desexed and vaccinated, so you can take her home for a fee of $120. She is certainly hard to resist. If you would like to be Amber's new family, contact Animal Welfare League's cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/bf91f50b-5d9c-4bf5-a1e6-eaf0d5e802cc.jpg/r0_134_721_541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg