Based on an idea by David Quantick, and informed by BuzzFeed's global audience insights, Book of Love focuses on the story of Henry Copper, a young novelist. He is English and about as relaxed as a stiff collar. He's written one book, The Sensible Heart, which was described by reviewers as "like watching dryness dry." The Sensible Heart wasn't a best-seller and Henry is resigned to its obscure fate. So when his agent Jen calls Henry in to tell him that his novel is suddenly a huge hit, Henry is shocked. He's even more shocked when Jen tells him it's a huge hit in, of all places, Mexico. Jen goes on to tell Henry that he needs to fly out there and plug the novel, in person and on social media. Henry barely has a phone let alone a Twitter account. Henry reluctantly goes to Mexico where he discovers that his translator is not a distinguished old gentleman, but a young and impatient woman called Mara. Mara doesn't want to be there either, driving Henry around (along with her grandfather Max and young son Diego) but she needs the work (the father of her son, Antonio, is on the road and not providing for his family). When Henry discovers that Mara has totally rewritten his book and added some sex-well, a lot of sex-he is furious. Sparks fly. Starring Sam Claflin (Hunger Games, Me Before You) as the ever-tense Henry, Vernica Echegui (Trust, Fortitude) as the formidable Mara as well as Fernando Becerri (The Insomniac Club), Horacio Villalobos (The Boys in the Band), and Lucy Punch (Motherland, What We Do in the Shadows) as Jen Spencer.

Opposites attract in the Book of love

