news, local-news,

North Coast swimmers won an impressive seven individual medals and two relay medals at the Swimming NSW Speedo Sprint finals held at the Olympic Pool in Homebush late last week. The Swimming North Coast (SNC) team performed well in strong competition. The strong metropolitan areas dominated the competition in most strokes and ages. All four strokes were swum over 50 metres, in ages from 8-13 male and female. Most of the swimmers had never swum at the Olympic pool. The North Coast team also took 16 top 10 individual and six top 10 placings. These results were better than last year. Medalist were: Harrison Tancred, Forster, 13 yrs 1st Breast and 9th Free; Tiggi Groves, Kingscliff, 13 yrs 1st Back and 6th free; Finn Pengelly, Trinity, 1st 13 yrs Back; Lachlan Webster, Stroud, 13 yrs 2nd free and 5th fly; Kayleen Blundell, Stroud, 12 yrs 3rd back, Coco Becker, Coffs Harbour, 10 yrs 3rd fly and 5th breast and 5th back and 6th free; Keeley Smith, Kempsey, 13 yrs 3rd fly and 8th free. Relays: 2nd 13 and under boys Free - Finn Pengelly, Harrison Tancred, Jett Burke and Lachlan Webster. Also these boys were placed 3rd in the 13 and under boys medley. Top Ten places: Thomas McCormack, Casino, 9 yrs 4th Breast and 8th Free; Finnley Johnson, Coffs Harbour, 8 yrs 9th free; Cleo Schubert, Kempsey, 13 yrs 6th Breast and 10th free; Sophie Scislo, Forster, 12 yrs 8th fly and Delilah Warton, Kingscliff, 10 yrs 9th fly and 9th Free; Emma Green, Trinity, 10 yrs 10th Breast. Relays:13 and under girls free 8th; 8-10 boys free 8th and 8-10 boys free 6th; 13 and under girls medley 6th; 8-10 boys medley 6th and 8-10 girls medley 7th. Taree swimmer was Savannah Winston, eight years. Well done to all the swimmers

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/571d1417-884f-467c-9f42-3661c6007466.jpg/r0_77_1563_960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg