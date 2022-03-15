news, local-news, Great Lakes Food Trail

The next Great Lakes Food Trail will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27 offering locals and visitors to the area the opportunity to learn first-hand from local producers and providores. The Autumn Food Trail, which follows the Lakes Way scenic drive, between Bulahdelah and Forster has essentially, six stops. In Bulahdelah, visitors can meet the lambs and hear informative talks about farming practices at Yeo Farm. Further down the road people can visit Old Inn Road and learn how this vineyard uses organic principles to produce multi award-winning Verdelho, sparkling Espu'delho and Frizzante. Orchid grower Evergreen Farmlands and cheesemaker, Comboyne Culture will also be based at Old Inn Road. In Wootton, enjoy light refreshments at the community built and managed Brush Turkey Café, and hear all about the 'Farm to Fridge' initiative. Then try the local produce grazing platter and a glass of wine at Great Lakes Paddocks. There will also be a local produce 'hub' at Bungwahl Hall (Sunday, March 27 only). Located at the hub will be The Natural Deodorant, Nadine the Cake Queen, Coomba Little Farm and Josants Kitchen. In Forster, enjoy a brewery tour and enjoy beer tastings at The Coastal Brewing Company. The Little Catering Co will also be on-site at the brewery serving food made with local produce. Against the backdrop of a challenging past two years,Great Lakes Food Trail president, Emma Yeo, is delighted that the Autumn Great Lakes Food Trail will be going ahead over the March weekend. "As people become much more conscious around the food and drink that they consume, the Food Trail provides people with the opportunity to hear, see first-hand and ask questions," Mrs Yeo said. "By moving to two days people will be able to follow the route at a leisurely pace and get to spend more time at each stop chatting to the producers and providores." Now in its sixth year, the Food Trail not only provides an opportunity for our community to garner a greater understanding of the region's produce but at the same time, has raised awareness, stimulated demand and strengthened markets for producers and providores of the Great Lakes region. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

