Bulahdelah woman airlifted to Newcastle

Last Friday night, March 11 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was asked for assistance from NSW Ambulance, following reports a 65-year-old woman suffering from a stroke at a rural property at Markwell, north west of Bulahdelah. Local ambulance paramedics attended and began treatment prior to the woman being transported to the Bulahdelah showground, to rendezvous with the Westpac Recue Helicopter. The patient was stabilised by the helicopter service's critical care medical team prior to being flown to the John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a stable condition. Meanwhile, a teenage girl missing from Taree has been located safe and well. The 13-year-old girl was last seen outside Taree High School about 3.30pm on Thursday, March 10. Officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District were notified when she could not be located and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Following inquiries, the girl was located safe and well nearby on Saturday evening, March 12. Police thanked the public for their assistance.

