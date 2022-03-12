Taree RSPCA offering vouchers for parvovirus vaccinations for puppies

news, local-news,

The RSPCA Taree branch is offering vouchers to pay for for vet consultations to have local puppies vaccinated against parvovirus, which is running rampant throughout the area. The offer is open to people with Centrelink health care or pension cards, and means the vaccination will only cost the puppy owner $20. The RSPCA was set to run two Healthy Pet days this week in Taree, however the days were cancelled and are not expected to be rescheduled until June, "This leaves many unvaccinated puppies in a region where parvovirus is spreading rapidly - and rain increases the likelihood of it spreading too," Ros Walker of Wingham Pet Motel said. "It is a dire situation for puppies here at the moment "Even if pups only get one vaccination, it is way better than none and will go in some way to stop the spread of this fast spreading deadly disease." Contact the RSPCA on tareebranch@rspcansw.org.au or phone Ros on 6557 0055 to arrange your free veterinary consult. Young puppies and unvaccinated dogs are at greater risk of contracting this disease, and it can be fatal. Parvo is mainly spread by direct contact with an infected dog, or indirectly by the fecal-oral route. However, the canine parvovirus (CPV) can survive in soil for up to a year. The virus manifests itself in two different forms, the more common being intestinal and the less common being cardiac. The intestinal form of CPV affects the body's ability to absorb nutrients, and an affected animal will quickly become dehydrated and weak from lack of protein and fluid absorption. The wet tissue of the mouth and eyes may become noticeably red, and the heart may beat too rapidly. The major symptoms associated with the intestinal form of a canine parvovirus infection include: CPV is resistant to most cleaning products and to weather changes, making it very difficult to get rid of. If you suspect your dog has parvo, take it to your vet as soon as possible.

