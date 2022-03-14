Grant supports Taree Universities Campus long-term lease of former council chambers

news, local-news,

The $5.5 million grant awarded to MidCoast Council to support the Taree Universities Campus (TUC) move to a permanent premises will be received by council in the next three years, a report to council's March strategic meeting said. The grant will provide for TUC to secure a 25 year rent-free lease on the former MidCoast Council chambers in Pulteney Street, Taree, with $500,000 of the grant going toward remodelling the layout of the building to be fit for TUC's use. TUC is currently housed in the Stacks Finance building, across the road from the former council chambers. It is expected TUC will move across the road once their lease for their current building expires in 2023. The former council offices have been available for lease for the past 12 months, however there has been no interest in a commercial arrangement. "No-one wanted the whole building," council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said. The long-term lease allows the building to remain a significant community and council asset, while presumably growing in real estate value. "This lease provides for a wonderful facility for the people of this area," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said "There's also a further great benefit that we are not giving up this building. It is still owned by this community. "There's $5.5 million coming to this community and this council for the community's benefit." MidCoast Council and Taree Universities Campus (TUC) worked on the grant application together, and council was notified the application was successful on February 18, 2022. A formal lease between council and TUC is yet to be finalised and entered into, and will be tabled at a future council meeting.

