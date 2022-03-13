news, local-news,

Beach drivers have been put on notice that rangers will issue fines for driving above the high tide mark on sensitive coastal dune systems. Patrols are increasing after calls from concerned community members. MidCoast Council rangers will focus on areas of Old Bar Beach including Mudbishops and Farquhar Inlet. These are popular areas for swimming, fishing and four-wheel driving. The dunes are also home to endangered shorebirds who nest and raise their young there. "We thank our community for calling us," MidCoast Council open spaces and recreation manager, Liam Bulley said. "Our rangers will continue to patrol the beaches. "They will be looking out for illegal driving, fires and littering." Vehicles must stay between the low and high tide marks and keep off the dunes, saltmarsh and vegetation for their protection, . "We welcome responsible driving on our beaches," Mr Bulley said. "Please do the right thing to protect this delicate environment. "Finding a balance between continuing to enjoy these places and protecting what makes them unique is a challenge." Rangers will issue fines and may cancel permits of anyone driving illegally. Find more on our unique local environment and threatened species here Share the Shore - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au) See all our beach driving information on rules and permits here Driving on Beaches - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au)

