NSW Teachers Federation senior vice-president, Amber Flohm says exhausted and emotional teachers have only one option if the State government does not acknowledge their pleas for additional staff and a decent pay increase - industrial action. Ms Flohm was this morning, Friday, March 11 speaking and talking with a small, but passionate group of fed-up teachers from across the Great Lakes at John Wright Park, Tuncurry. One member explained more teachers would have attended the 8am rally, but were concerned they would fall even further behind with their workload. Tuncurry Public School teacher and federation representative, Jessica Craythorn said teachers had been forced to take sick leave to catch up on their increasing workload. "We are burnt out and exhausted," she said. Jessica entered the profession seven years ago as a passionate, university high achiever. But that has been overshadowed by a an overwhelming workload and an uncompetitive salary. Many teachers begin their work day between 7-7.30am and generally leave around 5pm. Work also extends across weekends and school holidays. "We're not given any extra time to complete our roles - plans, programs, funding requests and much more." She said many teachers were contemplating walking away from the industry. Ms Flohm explained the purpose of today's rally was to put pressure on both the State government and local MPs. "This is not a crisis next month or next year; this is playing out in our schools now," Ms Flohm said. "We know young people don't come into teaching just for the wages; our wages are declining. "We have to have a pay rise to attract new teachers." She said the State government was insistent on locking up wages at 2.04 per cent when inflation was running at 3.5 per cent, and predicted to grow. "This will do nothing to attract new teachers. State-wide there were more than 2300 vacancies for permanent positions, while in the Myall Lakes electorate there were 56. "If you can't get a chemistry teacher in Forster how can you get one in Bourke, and those kids are just as entitled (as Forster/Tuncurry students)," Ms Flohm said. "We have to take action for the kids who cannot speak for themselves; we have to unite together ; we have to do it for public education. "Last year was the start of the problem, this year is the start of the solution." Lake Wallis Teachers' Association president and Forster Public School teacher Stuart Ireland said he never experienced a crisis of this magnitude in his 30 plus teaching career in the Great Lakes. The kindergarten to Year 6 technologies teacher said salaries were uncompetitive and workloads were unsustainable.

