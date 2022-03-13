Today's 'place' is Dyers Crossing. Located near Nabiac, Dyers Crossing is a small rural town in the Mid-Coast local government area. The area is historically known for the small-scale dairying and corn-growing. At first, milk was mainly bought by the dairy at Dyers Crossing. As part of the Our Places collection, the Great Lakes Advocate will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes regularly accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.
