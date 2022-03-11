news, local-news,

THERE'LL be plenty of disappointed touch footballers in the area following confirmation the Senior State Cup set down for Port Macquarie at the end of the month has been cancelled. In a statement last Wednesday, March 9, NSW Touch said the continual wet weather has meant Port Macquarie Hastings Council have been unable to get mowers to the venue since February 22. "Further discussion has indicated that with the amount of rain received over this extended period, there is a need for a minimum of five days of uninterrupted sunshine to dry the fields out to commence preparations for an event the size of the State Cup," the statement said. "Unfortunately, the predicted weather forecast across several weather websites does not indicate this possibility. There are short periods of respite expected. "Since the cancellation of the Junior State Cup Northern Conference, we have also looked at possible alternate venues across NSW that both had field and accommodation capacity with a view to a possible move of the State Cup." The statement said NSW Touch have identified seven venues they could have moved the event to. "However, enquiries at all have resulted in either the venue has been impacted by the weather event and therefore not available, have other bookings so are not available, have localised festivals or events rendering no accommodation available, a belief that the timeframe is too short for venue and area to be ready for such a significant event. "As such, none were an option," the statement said. "We will work with affiliates over the coming days to coordinate the refunds of registration fees." The event was set to be held on March 25-27.

