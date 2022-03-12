news, local-news,

The most in-demand occupations in the Myall Lakes region have been revealed, with childcare workers expected to be the fastest-growing occupation over the next three years (16.5 per cent). Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said he encouraged locals to get ready for the jobs boom by equipping themselves with skills and training through TAFE NSW. Old Bar resident and mum-of-one, Nadia Cook, did stints in the hospitality, retail and event-management industries before turning to TAFE NSW to launch a career in childcare. Ms Cook completed a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care before enrolling in the diploma, and has since started shaping young hearts and minds as a room leader at Taree and District Community Preschool. "My TAFE NSW teachers were incredibly supportive and they really prepared me to succeed in the industry," Ms Cook said. "I love my job so much and it is gratifying to be able to make a difference in the lives of children at such an important age." Other jobs expected to see rapid growth locally are teacher's aides (13.6 per cent), beauty therapists (13.2 per cent), accountants (11.9 per cent) and community workers (11.5 per cent). Minister for Skills and Training, Alister Henskens, urged locals to consider how TAFE NSW could help them further their careers. "The NSW Government is funding a range of fee-free courses and training programs to help people get the skills they need for the jobs they want," Mr Henskens said. For more information about TAFE NSW courses, phone 13 16 01 or visit www.tafensw.edu.au.

