The luck of the draw has smiled down on yet another Great Lakes resident, with a Forster man winning $100,000 in a Keno draw. "I was screaming on the inside" the man said. Even before he'd checked his Keno ticket, the man had a feeling he'd won a major prize. And, he was right, walking out of his local tavern $100,000 richer. The local held a major Keno Mega Millions winning entry in draw 338, which was drawn yesterday, Thursday, March 10. Sharing his excitement with an official from Keno today, the winner recounted the moment he realised he'd won a major prize. "I'd headed to the tavern during my lunch break to have a bite to eat. "Once I'd finished my lunch, I had some time left, so I decided to play some Keno. "I went up to check my ticket later, as I wasn't watching the draw, and I instantly had this feeling I'd won something big. It was a bit strange. "Once it was confirmed, I was pretty quiet about it. I wanted to be discreet, but I was still very excited. I was screaming on the inside. "I'm so overwhelmed by this all. Who would've thought I'd walk out of there $100,000 richer? "It's certainly a lot to think about. I didn't quite imagine my day going like this, but it's awesome." I'm celebrating with my family now, and we're going to go out for a nice dinner tonight to continue the celebrations, he said last night. "I'm going to use the prize to do some renovations on the house, and I'd like to buy myself a new car. "The rest I'll just save for later." The life-changing Keno Mega Millions winning entry was purchased at at the Lakeside Tavern, Forster. The Tavern's Jeremy Cooper said it was incredible when the huge win went off at the venue. "How amazing of a win is that? "We are very excited for him. "It's great to see another large prize won by a local and regular patron. "It certainly created a buzz in the venue when everyone realised the win went off. "The winner was so happy, and he told us he plans to use the prize to renovate his house, which is just fantastic for him. "Fingers crossed, we have more major wins soon."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/cfbb3e8c-d229-46b7-9577-206d94bb0e89.jpg/r0_334_6586_4055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg