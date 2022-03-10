news, local-news,

NSW Teachers Federation senior officers will meet outside Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead's Tuncurry offices tomorrow, Friday, March 11 to deliver a message to the State government. Senior vice-president Amber Flohm says the premier, Dominic Perrottet has until mid-March to engage in genuine negotiations to address the teacher shortage and its causes - unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries. Ms Flohm will meet with teacher representatives from across the area and talk about the worsening teacher shortages in the electorate from 8am. At its February State Council meeting, the NSW Teachers Federation resolved to defer further industrial action until March 19 to give the premier and the government an opportunity to engage in genuine negotiations with the union. Ms Flohm said the pause in industrial action provided the government with a unique opportunity to resolve the matters regarding teachers' salaries and workloads. "While the union is suspending industrial action during term 1, the campaign to address the root causes of the teacher shortage, unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries will continue with a deliberate focus on every government MP," she said. "That the government is pursuing a new award that seeks to impose a 2.04 per cent salary cap with no change to the crippling working conditions experienced by the profession for a three-year period is contemptuous. "At a time when inflation is running at 3.5 per cent and predicted to grow, this would constitute a cut to teachers' real income and status of the profession." Ms Flohm also said the government had been caught red-handed covering up the extent of teacher shortages across the State, which have been further compounded by uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads. "Last year, hundreds of pages of secret government documents were exposed that talked about teacher shortages and the causes of the shortages. RELATED: Forster Public School teachers walk off the job "These confidential reports predicted that by 2025, teacher shortages would be in excess of 2425 vacancies. "The Department of Education's own figures show that there were an incredible 56 vacant permanent teaching positions in the Electorate of Myall Lakes last October. "Unless the government demonstrates that it is serious in providing improvements in working conditions and salary justice by mid-March, then the Federation will consider the full suite of options available to it, including the recommencement of industrial action."

