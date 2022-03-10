news, local-news, Forster, 86K for a Cure, Tuncurry, cancer, Craig Wilkinson

Rainbows are often depicted as a sign of hope and promise for better times to come. Craig Wilkinson isn't overly comfortable running around the streets of Forster dressed in a brightly coloured, rainbow tutu. But, there's a special meaning behind Craig's choice of running outfit. Last year the Wilkinson family - Sarah, Thomas (9) and Lachlan (2) - farewelled five-year-old Izzy who died from what has been described as the most deadly cancer impacting children, DIPG. Throughout March Craig will be running along the streets and roads of Forster in this year's 86K for a Cure, a charity helping to find a cure for childhood cancer. Izzy loved every colour of the rainbow and would certainly be proud of her dad for being so brave. But for Craig, running in a rainbow outfit is nothing compared to the bravery Izzy showed during her cancer journey. "I am doing it for Izzy," Craig said. "No parent should have to go on this journey," he said. With 66 kilometres of the targeted 86km already run, and a little over $7000 raised (as at Thursday, March 10), Craig has upped the ante, increasing his end run to 172km. His original goal also was to raise $5000. Craig began his journey on March 1 in what would be described as un-ideal, wet and stormy conditions, and a colourful pair of outlandish socks - his first nod to Izzy, who also liked 'out -here socks' - and bright runners. As donations increased, Craig's clothing inspirations also have grown, donning more colourful outfits from a tutu to fairy wings. Next up is a glittery unicorn horn - one of Izzy's favourite creatures - possibly later this week. Although he is running out of ideas, he will wear whatever it takes to get attention and money. Every month 86 Australian children are diagnosed with cancer. And, every kilometre Craig runs is dedicated to helping change the future for those kids with cancer. "Hearing that your child has been diagnosed with cancer is not something any parent imagines hearing. "And, while we weren't able to change the outcome for Izzy, our family will do whatever it can to change that for children and parents in the future. "I have the opportunity to help make a change; I can help change it for a family in the future. "It is quite empowering." It is only through more money that researchers can find a cure to this deadly disease. So if you have some spare dollars, get behind Craig. And if you would like to join him on a run, Craig is organising a breakwall to breakwall walk/run/jog later in the month. "I will walk or run as the slowest person." To donate visit https://www.ccia.org.au/fundraisers/craigwilkinson

