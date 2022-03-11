news, local-news,

Beautiful and gentle Sophie's family circumstances have changed and now she needs a loving new home. Sophie, who is four years old, is being cared for by Animal Welfare League Great Lakes Manning. She is a shy, gentle girl that loves a comfy lap to snuggle and cuddle, play and have fun. While she does like children, she prefers they are a little bit older. A clean and tidy girl, Sophie is litter trained. All her vet work is completed and her adoption fee is $50. If you feel like you can give Sophie a lovely inside home, please contact the Animal Welfare League Great Lakes Manning cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827 at the earliest opportunity. AWL Rehoming number: R251000222

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9388c8e4-8905-41a7-8a3a-039ca14c7599.jpg/r0_363_909_877_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg