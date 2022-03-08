news, local-news, Tuncurry, Great Lakes Cinema 3, Fays Twin Cinema, Taree

Independent cinemas at Tuncurry, Taree and Laurieton will share $155,000 of a Federal government grant to to continue the delivery of family friendly, low-cost entertainment for the local community. Great Lakes Cinema 3,Tuncurry, Fays Twin Cinema, Taree and the Plaza Theatre, Laurieton have been approved for funding support, as part of the $20 million SCREEN Fund program. Great Lakes Cinema 3 and Fays Twin Cinema owners, Peter and Jaire Howard, said they were pleased the recent restrictions have now lifted as business slowly returns to normal. "We have about 40 staff between our cinemas and we've been able to keep them in jobs which has been extremely important," Mr Howard said. "Thanks to David (Gillespie) for going in to bat for us; we're looking forward to a great year ahead." Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the funding was to support community industry which was shut down for a number of months last year due to public health orders. More than $17.7 million has been invested from the Federal government's SCREEN Fund to support 200 independent cinemas across the country, in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Administered by Screen Australia, a second round of the SCREEN Fund was announced in December 2021 to support independent cinema operators. SCREEN Fund applications are open until April 30 2022 or until total funds are committed. For more information and to check eligibility, visit: www.screenaustralia.gov.au/funding-and-support/covid-19-support/screen-fund Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

