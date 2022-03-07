Great Lakes Pearl Dragons regatta returns to the lake

news, local-news, Great Lakes Pearl Dragons, Forster Keys, Wallis Lake, dragon boat race, Lakeside Tavern

Following two years of cancellations, the Great Lakes Pearl Dragons regatta has returned to the sporting calendar. The two-day event will be held over the weekend of March 26-27 on Wallis Lake at Forster Keys beginning on Saturday afternoon with the two kilometre turn racing. Boats get to overtake on the course but have to follow strict rules for the execution of the turns on a 500m long course. Following this event a presentation will be be held at the Lakeside Tavern along with the chance to win a seafood raffle. Sprint races will be held on Sunday morning, with fast and furious events racing over a shorter, 200m course. Be sure to come and view these events as the teams can be close in their finishes, Great Lakes Pearl Dragons regatta committee spokesperson, Janis Radford said. Clubs from as far afield as Sydney, Central Coast, Newcastle, the Mid Coast and Far North coasts will attend to compete in the women's 20s and 10s, men's 10s and mixed 20s. "The community is invited to attend the regatta and join in the fun as a spectator or offer to help as a volunteer and maybe get your feet wet," Janis said. The event won't just include racing, a special opening ceremony for awakening the dragon will be held early on Sunday morning followed by a visit from the Wingham Pipes and Drums band at noon. Food and beverages, and paddling gear, will be available for sale, while raffles and prizes will be held throughout the day. "Please come along and enjoy the event at Forster Keys." Dragon Boat Clubs returned to racing across the State with the start of Chinese New Year celebrations at Darling Harbour in early February, while some teams travelled to Jindabyne for the Flowing Festival also in February. In the first week of March, Dragon Boat NSW held its race four regatta at Point Wolstoncroft, on the Central Coast. Great Lakes Pearl Dragons and Nambucca River Dragons combined to compete in this regatta. On Saturday, April 2 the Pearlers will hold a 'Feed the Dragon' session where members of the community can learn about the sport and have a lesson on the dragon boat, paddling with the Pearl Dragon members. This will signal the start of five free sessions with the club. "Men and women alike find this sport compelling and a challenge to their everyday fitness." For more information contact club captain Kim Haydon 0419 231 230, email dragons2428@hotmail.com

