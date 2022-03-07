Debris and sea spume close beaches

news, local-news, Forster SLSC, nippers

Last weekend saw beaches closed along the NSW Lower North Coast due to large swells, flood debris and sea spume (foam) which limited the ability of surf patrols to monitor people in the water. Foam is created by the agitation of seawater, particularly when it contains a higher concentration of dissolved organic matter which increases with high river discharges into the ocean following heavy rain. As the seawater is churned by breaking waves in the surf zone adjacent to the shore, air is trapped, forming persistent bubbles. Most Lower North Coast surf clubs cancelled nippers sessions due to safety concerns and the damage to beaches caused by the weather event which has caused havoc on the Northern NSW and south-eastern Queensland coastline and coastal fringes. Forster nippers proceeded with a limited program of beach activities as even the local ocean baths, the Bullring, was considered unsuitable. Despite rain threatening, age groups and genders were combined to enhance club comradery through experiencing beach relays, tug-of-war, parachute calisthenics and beach fitness workouts. Forster co-chair, Nova Grosvenor reported that even though the kids weren't able to go in the water, they all had a great day. Although the Forster beach surf water was closed, the full scheduled patrol was still on hand to monitor beach and surf safety. Patrol member and building committee chairman, Ron Hartley took time off to meet with three fellow club stalwarts to discuss the exciting developments about to happen with the start of work on the new clubhouse. Ron met on-site with building committee member, Dave Keating, off-duty patrol captain, Simon Lee and club president, John Quinn to check on building and pathway marker alignments. These four members have nearly 100 years combined club membership and have been working towards this new building program with enthusiasm. A 100 square metre storage shed will begin construction within three weeks and the demolition of the current clubhouse will begin after the conclusion of the 2021-22 surf season which ends with the final beach patrol on Anzac Day, April 26.

