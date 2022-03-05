Workshops bring women together

news, local-news,

The Mid-Coast will host one of 24 events taking place across the State to promote and support women's education, employment and wellbeing during this year's NSW Women's Week which runs from this Monday, March 7 and continues through to the following Sunday, March 13. The First Steps Count Women who Weave workshops will be funded by the State government. "These workshops will be led by local Biripi artist, Joedie Lawler and will provide a space for women of all ages and from all cultural backgrounds to come together and share their stories while engaging in a weaving activity," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said. "The art created will be permanently displayed in the new First Steps Count Child and Community Centre which is currently being built thanks to more than $2.7million from the NSW Nationals in government." The first workshop takes place on Tuesday, March 8 while the second is on Thursday, March 10 at Manning Regional Art Gallery. "The 2022 NSW Women's Week workshops will help those who attend locally feel a sense of community after a tough couple of years with drought, bushfires, floods and COVID-19" Mr Bromhead said. NSW Women's Week promotes gender equality while celebrating the social, cultural and political achievements of women. Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor said we are bringing women together to celebrate and inspire one another. "This week will deliver a wide range of practical supports that will benefit women right across our fabulous State," Mrs Taylor said. "I'm delighted that there is both a high calibre and a diverse range of events on offer during what is set to be the biggest NSW Women's Week ever," she said. "There is something for women of all ages and backgrounds, and I encourage each and every one of you to find out what is happening in your local community this NSW Women's Week." The NSW Women's Week Grants program provided $3000 to $5000 grants to events that support at least one of the key priorities of the NSW Women's Strategy 2018-22. These include improving women's financial wellbeing and security, encouraging a holistic approach to health and wellbeing or helping women to build confidence and celebrate their achievements.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/1ea65e25-c24d-4f5b-abfd-2036843a686b.jpg/r0_109_2016_1248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg