news, local-news, Tony Sheldon, Australian Labor Party, Job Insecurity Report, Lyne

Australian Labor Party senator, Tony Sheldon along with endorsed Labor Party candidate for Lyne, Alex Simpson will visit Forster this Monday, March 14. A function will be held at the Wallis Lake Room, Club Forster at 11am. Senator Sheldon chaired the Senate Inquiry into job security, the results of which were published recently. Full details of the report are available online at www.aph.gov.au/select_jobsecurity. The Job Insecurity Report reveals the harsh economic impacts of job insecurity and stagnant wages on working families, together with health impacts such as increased risk of depression and heart disease. Senator Sheldon will outline the inquiry's alarming findings including the increasing number of people employed as casual labour at the expense of the benefits of permanent employment such as, predictable work hours and pay, and access to paid leave. The report found that on average, casual employees are paid lower hourly rates and weekly wages than permanent employees and lack bargaining power with their employees. The senator will outline how the Australian Labor Party intends to address the issues raised in the report. There will be opportunity for attendees to raise other issues of concern. Mr Simpson, who has a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and physics and has worked as a research assistant developing energy storage technology, is keen to address major areas of concern, with health and aged care services at the top of the list, plus climate change, jobs and education. "Among the campaign's priorities, health and aged care are the most serious areas of need in the electorate," Mr Simpson said. "Lyne is home to an older population facing the inequality we see too often in regional Australia. "I have already met with community groups who have strongly voiced their concerns about infrastructure, medical equipment and staffing issues in our hospitals, and I've listened to aged care workers tell me of horrible experiences reflecting those revealed by the Royal Commission. "As a candidate for Lyne, I will fight for better outcomes in health and aged care, and I'll be looking to make commitments for the changes that Lyne needs, and that Labor can deliver." The Dungog resident said he was initially drawn into politics because of the government's lack of serious action on climate change. "As an aspiring scientist, I am appalled by the political games that are played around climate issues. "A major poll shows that in every federal electorate the majority of voters want the government to do more on climate change, yet the government continues to deny its climate responsibility. It's time to act on the messages from climate change experts. Members of the community are invited to attend the meeting, and afterwards for lunch for further discussions. People wishing to attend are kindly asked to register at LaborforLyne@gmail.com. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/08c4959b-9763-4c23-98fb-94caeb7eb9f4.jpeg/r0_373_1797_1388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg