Most cars prior to WWII looked coach like. Early cars looked like carriages with the horses missing. Post WWII things started to happen, with much more streamlining a feature. 1950s - While the years following WWII saw many American manufacturers bulking up, European manufacturers were scaling down to more compact and economical forms. In fact, some of the most enduring vehicles of the era include the Cooper Mini, Volkswagen Beetle, and Citroen DS, all of which deviated from the excessively finned, chrome widebody designs that hallmarked US auto production. 1960s -The 1960s saw a shift from the boat-like designs that captured the imaginations of the "Big Three" automakers (GM, Ford, and Chrysler), as European, and particularly Japanese imports began to flood into the United States. 1980s - With a few notable standouts, like the time-machine-worthy DMC DeLorean, the 80s saw a trend towards generic, boxy and generally uninspired car design as consumers pushed the market towards new concerns with safety and fuel efficiency. (In fact, some of the most fuel efficient, but slowest cars of all time are from this decade). 1990s -Though not all 90s cars have aged well, there was a definite reaction to the humdrum concepts of the previous decade; fluid curves and contours had a renaissance, especially with higher-end sports cars like the Porsche 911 or even the more modest Mazda MX5. The wedge-shaped sports cars and breadbox sedans of the 80s were being phased out in favour of the elegant lines of the 30s and 60s, indicative of the cyclical tastes of the automotive community. 2000s -This saw an explosion of car design in all shapes, forms, and styles, making it difficult to tack down a common thread in their look. The variety in form has not translated to a variety in hues: white, silver, black, and gray are the most popular exterior colours of the day. However it's undeniable that the preeminence of the SUV was cemented over the course of the decade, in many ways replacing the elegant sedans and roadsters of decades gone by. 2020s - Car design has become more refined with high levels of safety technology. Makes like Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Hyundai & Kia make you ask the question whether to pay $70k for a name brand or somewhere in the mid $30k range for an everyday car with the same technologies and build quality. Though it is nice to be seen in a Mercedes, Jaguar or BMW!!!! Is prestige worth the money?

