Grant recipient: Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services in Wingham received funding for a story telling program. File photo
Funding of $76,510 has been allocated to eight local projects as part of Disaster Recovery Grant funding through MidCoast Council supported by the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery funding arrangements.
The following projects received funds after assessment by a panel including mayor Claire Pontin, deputy mayor Alan Tickle and Cr Katheryn Smith recommended funding for the following:
Mooral Creek Hall and Progress Association Inc. - $10,550 for 'The Mooral Support Program', a series of local, artist-led free creative workshops.
MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connections - $3380 for free education on fire management and ecology program.
Mission Australia - $8715 for hearing the voices of children and young people in disaster response and resilience planning.
Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services - $12,400 for 'Stories - The beginning and the middle' - project will engage artists and storytellers to facilitate workshops that allow local women to explore their experiences during and after the fires.
Wherrol Flat Tennis Club - $15,000 for a tennis shed.
Wherrol Flat Hall - $13,785 for healing through song and water projects, including hosting song writing workshops and the installation of a rainwater tank.
Ag Farming Systems - $8780 for 'know your farm' project to provide learning on actions landholders can take to recover from the impacts of natural disasters.
MidCoast Outreach Inc. - $3900 for a defibrillator.
