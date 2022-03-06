news, local-news,

Funding of $76,510 has been allocated to eight local projects as part of Disaster Recovery Grant funding through MidCoast Council supported by the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery funding arrangements. The following projects received funds after assessment by a panel including mayor Claire Pontin, deputy mayor Alan Tickle and Cr Katheryn Smith recommended funding for the following: Mooral Creek Hall and Progress Association Inc. - $10,550 for 'The Mooral Support Program', a series of local, artist-led free creative workshops. MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connections - $3380 for free education on fire management and ecology program. Mission Australia - $8715 for hearing the voices of children and young people in disaster response and resilience planning. Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services - $12,400 for 'Stories - The beginning and the middle' - project will engage artists and storytellers to facilitate workshops that allow local women to explore their experiences during and after the fires. Wherrol Flat Tennis Club - $15,000 for a tennis shed. Wherrol Flat Hall - $13,785 for healing through song and water projects, including hosting song writing workshops and the installation of a rainwater tank. Ag Farming Systems - $8780 for 'know your farm' project to provide learning on actions landholders can take to recover from the impacts of natural disasters. MidCoast Outreach Inc. - $3900 for a defibrillator. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/766c0471-112a-4467-b28f-2cfb0f765ecd.jpg/r0_302_3264_2146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg