A report reviewing and examining the management and operations of public and community swimming pools in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) will be tabled at a future council meeting. At the February monthly ordinary meeting, councillor Peter Epov moved a seven-point motion claiming that: "The management and operation of council's swimming pools has been quite problematic and indeed controversial in several instances for some time." "Last year we had major problems with COVID and the closure of a lot of our smaller pools," Cr Epov said. "That should be addressed." Due to COVID restrictions, unsupervised pools in the Mid-Coast LGA were unable to reopen after lockdown in 2021 because the issue of unsupervised pools and COVID safe plans "slipped through the crack" of the State government's reopening plan. He said as the YMCA's contract with MidCoast Council was up in June, now was an ideal time for a review. "I think the YMCA's management has run a little bit tired," he said. "I think we need to set a different standard if they are to continue the contract in terms of their performance." Cr Epov said he knew of two other contractors in the market who could take on management of the pools. Three members of the public addressed a public forum in the morning ahead of the council meeting concerning the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre. However Cr Troy Fowler said he knew there have been significant issues in the Forster area, "especially with the YMCA" and that he has had "plenty" of complaints in regards to the management. The notice of motion requested the report review the contract with the YMCA and examine other options for management of the pools. It also asked that an assessment of costs to provide a solar roof heating system for the outdoor olympic pool at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre, and examine opportunities of drawing and storing water collected from the roof of the grandstand and other buildings at the Manning centre. In addition, Cr Epov moved that the proposed review engage with key stakeholders (users of the pool facilities). The motion was carried with only Cr West voting against it (Cr Katheryn Smith was absent for the vote). The Y manages two public swimming pools in the Great Lakes at Forster and Tea Gardens, Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/d053ca1a-7768-41fd-8abf-f8dd89afef5e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg