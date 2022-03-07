news, local-news,

UPDATE: Forster, you are a heart of gold, Michelle Bamford says after raising $1110 for Vinnies Flood Relief. Yesterday, Sunday, March 6 Michelle opened her Forster driveway to the public for the great Forster bake sale, selling a range of cakes, cupcakes and slices in an effort to raise much needed monies for flood affected communities. "Yesterday was such an amazing day," Michelle said. "All of the kids enjoyed helping, serving up and selling to our generous community. "Smiles all day." And every cake sold out. Michelle said she was humbled by the community's generosity, dropping off home baked wares or money. "The queen of the baking table was Ann Belcher's sticky date pudding with her famous caramel sauce. "We are thinking in the near future of hosting a sticky date drive to raise more funds, as so many people missed out on her delicious treat." Michelle gave a shout-out to Plunge Forster which donated coffee vouchers and Cakes By Candi B, which donated bundle boxes and committee members, Elythea Doherty, Kirsty Travis, Kate Mutch, Rachel Turner, Kate Phillips and Tracey Willams. "We would like to personally thank all of the keen bakers, donators and businesses that kindly took time out of their weekend to help others and encourage our children. "We are overwhelmed with all of the kindness and to all of the people who dug deep into their pockets. "Spirits are high. With all of the devastation happening in our country and around the world, it's a nice reminder that good things are happening and their are good people in our world. "Helping others is a huge factor in our homes. "The committee members and myself feel so strongly about "putting others first" and always lending a hand." EARLIER: During the COVID-19 lockdowns families across the country turned to good old fashioned baking to keep them sane, and connected. Now, a group of Forster women are baking up a storm of cup cakes and slices to raise money for the latest impact - victims of the devastating floods sweeping across the State's East Coast. Michelle Bamford, along with her friends Rachel Turner, Elythea Doherty Kirsty Travis, Kate Mutch and their children, are holding a Bake, Buy & Donate bake sale this Sunday, March 6 in her Forster driveway. "We have been posting flyers on social media and received a great response from the locals.," Michelle said. Both people and business have generously donated money; Cakes by Candi B has donated cupcakes while free small coffee vouchers will be given to the first 20 buyers, courtesy of Plunge, Forster, she said. "Many lovely local families are baking up a storm for the big day." And, if you would like to donate some yummy treats, please contact Michelle and drop them off on either Saturday or Sunday morning. All money raised will be donated to the Vinnies Flood Relief. "We are doing what we do best - helping our neighbours in a crisis." The Bake, Buy & Donate bake sale will be held from 10am to noon at 27 Gleeson Avenue, Forster.

