Taree locals 'anxious' as Manning breaks its banks

Residents remain 'anxious' and 'alert' as the Manning River has broken its banks at Taree. Manning River Rowing Club president, Tony Beeton, and club official, Hugh McLeod began moving club equipment to higher ground earlier this morning, Friday, March 4. "I am told the water is still rising, so we should get some water in under the clubhouse from today, I would say," Mr Beeton said. Mr Beeton, who has been president for around 30 years, said this was probably the 20th time he has had to move equipment due to flooding. "I made the call this morning (Friday) to get everything out before it is too late," he said. "Everyone here is a bit anxious." Rowing club official, Hugh McLeod said he wouldn't be surprised if the pontoon in front of the clubhouse floated away. "The current is coming in really fast. The pontoon isn't even anchored in properly so I wouldn't be surprised if it goes today," Mr McLeod said. "I am surprised it is still here actually." Mr McLeod said the water was inside the banks at 7am. An update from the NSW SES from 10am Friday said major flooding is already occurring at Gloucester. The SES says moderate flooding is likely at Wingham and Taree Friday afternoon (March 4). The Manning River at Wingham may reach moderate flood level (8.9m) Friday afternoon. Further rises above the moderate flood level are possible. The Manning River at Taree is likely to exceed the minor flood level (1.8m) late Friday morning. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (2.4m) Friday evening. Further rises are possible. The Manning River at Croki Wharf is likely to exceed the minor flood level (1.5m) late Friday morning. The river level may reach around 1.8m early Saturday morning with minor flooding. There is a possibility that residents in Manning Point, Glenthorne and Croki may become isolated due to the inundation and subsequent closure of low-lying roads and bridges, according to the SES. Vulnerable people in this area should consider early relocation due to possible isolation and interruptions to supply of essential utilities and services. Keep up to date on warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/index.shtml In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

