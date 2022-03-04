news, local-news,

Moderate to heavy rainfall in the past week has caused river level rises along the Myall River catchment. Significant river level rises are being observed on upstream location of Upper Markwell, this may cause minor flooding at Bulahdelah this morning, Friday, March 4. The Myall River at Bulahdelah may reach around 3.30 metres with minor flooding. As a result, low-lying areas along the river may experience inundation as well as local roads and bridges impacted. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. www.ses.nsw.gov.au Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/c699d340-1b02-4a88-a085-ee147c2d5baa.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg