This year's Small Business Month got off to an awesome start for three local businesses after earning a panel of judges' respect and admiration for their innovative and collaborative ideas. The first Tuesday of the month Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber CONNECT 2022 event saw eight local business ideas, assessed by three judges leading to an injection of monies to get winning ideas off the ground. Sponsored by the State government and held at the Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving clubhouse, Coastal Brewing, Forster and Smartcoast Test and Tag were judged the partnership with the most innovative and unique offering, receiving a first place $1500 prize. Later this year Coastal Brewing, Forster and Smartcoast Test and Tag, Tuncurry will hold a 'test, tag and taste tradies' day. Tradies need their electrical equipment tested and tagged and they need a break to enjoy an ice cold beer, Test and Tag owner, Jeremy Pankhurst told more than 50 chamber members and guests. "What could be better than knowing all your equipment is safe and reliable all while you get to taste the range of quality, locally brewed beer," he said. On Saturday, May 28 Jeremy will test and tag portable electrical equipment, while Coastal Brewing co-owner, Helen Black will outline the journey of Forster's local brewery, while at the same time offering a sip and a savour of this popular local beer. "We were excited to come away with the prize and look forward to spending it to get out test, tag and taste tradies day under way," he said. The partnership was formed following the February monthly CONNECT 2022 event.offering across the Manning Great Lakes areas. "It was a nice surprise being named second place at the collaborate to innovate event last week," Colin Steber from Dundaloo Enterprises said. "I was thrilled and we made some great business connections during the night." Judged by Evermore Living CEO, Coyne Graham, Taree Universities Campus CEO, Donna Ballard and Giles White from Entrepreneur Program - Strengthening Business Program Business Government, the two successful enterprises were joined by fellow pitchers, Creative Shell, Clinical Psychology Solutions, Orbit Marketing, The Hangout Forster/Great Lakes Cheer Leading, Midcoast Two Tops Landcare and Black Head Bazaar and Blue Dust Collective/Plunge Cafe. Mrs Ballard said she was surprised at the range of innovations and the collaborations which were presented by the pitchers. Chamber president, Simon France acknowledged the level of enthusiasm and range of inventive ideas put forward by the eight pitchers, who were given just two minutes to sell their ideas to both the audience and judges. "A great night and a difficult job for the judges but an excellent outcome not only for the winners but for each business that now have a new idea out there for others to collaborate with," he said. "Everyone put a lot of thought and effort into pitching their ideas; thank you to all who made the event a success."

