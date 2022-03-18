news, local-news, Sunrise Home Care, MidCoast Business Chamber, Tuncurry, Mid-Coast

A unique in-home care package has helped Sunrise Home Care earn a much coveted award in the 2021 MidCoast Business Chamber business awards. Working throughout COVID-19 and the floods, Sunrise Home Care has been recognised for its endeavours to bring care and vital services to elderly people in the Mid-Coast community, taking home the best start-up category. Focussed on members of the community who are not as yet ready to enter the Sunrise village in Tuncurry, the Home Care arm of Sunrise Supported Living was established 18 months ago. "We wanted to provide people outside the village with the same level of care they have in their own homes," Sunrise Home Care consumer services manager, Bella Said said. "Our policy is to keep our consumers connected with the community," she said. Supported by a specialist team of 40, including registered nurses, case co-ordinators, allied health assistants, care workers, and domestic workers, the service provides assistance to both elderly and vulnerable members of the community to continue living at home independently for as long as possible. Assistance can include domestic help, home maintenance, nursing, wound care, personal care, medication supervision, respite care, companionship and palliative care. Sunrise understands that families are not always close by, or that a carer may need some respite from time-to-time, Bella said. The team goes that extra mile to determine what are their consumers' likes and dislikes and pairing them with like-minded people, she said. "We feel like we listen to our people asking them what they want instead of going through a generic tick-point box. "We have conversations. "It is vital to us that we listen and set goals for our clients so that they feel supported and heard." Clients consist of those with funding from My Aged Care (home care packages) which are funded by the Federal government, through the Department of Health and Aging, the Department of Veteran Affairs and privately funded consumers. Bella paid tribute to her co-workers who she said during last year's floods went above and beyond their traditional duties. She said Sunrise's goal was to build a strong and successful culture among the care team and to develop a tradition that thrived on inclusiveness, support, quality, honesty and wellbeing. "Everything about this award is for our workers." Following the award care workers got together for a special celebration to acknowledge their contribution to Sunrise's success. Now in the process of looking for additional personal care assistants, Bella said she was confident the award would attract the 'best of the best'. "We hope to get the best of the best." She said the team believed they had the capacity to assist new trainees into the workforce by utilising qualified staff who have years of experience to train and mentor roles of community nursing.

