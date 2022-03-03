news, local-news,

Batten down the hatches Great Lakes - it's not over yet. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has predicted heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides along the coast from Seal Rocks to Forster Tuncurry. While the temperature is hovering around 21 degrees across the region, the humidity has reached a sweltering 100 per cent. A severe weather warning is currently in place for parts of the Mid North Coast for heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides. Thunderstorms and hail also is a possibility. NSW SES said beach conditions could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas. It advised the high tides may cause sea water flooding of low lying areas. Minor flooding is possible along the Manning River at Wingham, Taree and Croki. The Manning River at Wingham may reach the minor flood level (4.9m) overnight Thursday into Friday. The Manning River at Taree may reach the minor flood level (1.8m) around 1:00 pm Friday on the high tide. The Manning River at Croki Wharf may reach the minor flood level (1.5m) around midday Friday on the high tide. Keep up to date with current warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/67366503-3901-49c9-b231-950b812e6b1b.jpg/r0_147_2897_1784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg