news, local-news, MidCoast Council, NSW Seniors Festiva

MidCoast Council is offering the opportunity to members of the community planning to hold an event as part of NSW Seniors Festival free promotion on the community director website. Free or subsidised events for older people which are being held between March 25 and April 3 can be included on the directory for community groups, some service providers and not-for-profit organisations. NSW Seniors Festival is held every year for those aged 60 years and over. It includes many events from art and theatre to technology and physical activity. "Supporting the Seniors Festival each year is an important celebration of older people and the contributions they make to our community," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said. This year's theme is 'Reconnect', encouraging everyone to reach out after a socially and physically distanced year. "The past couple of years have been challenging for everyone and social isolation has been a real issue," Mr De Szell said. "Because of that, we want to actively promote Seniors Festival this year. "We encourage everyone to list their seniors events on the MidCoast Community Directory, our free community platform." The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest event for people over 60 in the Southern Hemisphere. It attracts up to 500,000 seniors across NSW to local and online events each year. Head to www.mymidcoast.com.au to find the MidCoast Community Directory. You can register your organisation for free and information on your services will be available for residents. When listing your event, be sure to tick the 'Seniors Fest - NSW' tab so that your event is part of the Seniors Fest guide. For help to list your event, please email Calypso Watson: Calypso.Watson@midcoast.nsw.gov.au Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/1824d8ec-1f56-4653-bdb0-d8be5f0ffe9c.jpg/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg