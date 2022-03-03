news, local-news, Forster, Stroud, MidCoast Libraries

The popular tech savvy seniors workshops will be held across the Great Lakes this month. Designed to help seniors become more familiar with their smartphone, the series of workshops will be held at MidCoast Libraries in Forster and Stroud. These workshops are suitable for introductory level users. Sessions are free, but bookings are essential due to limited places. Please bring your own device and any questions you have about how to use your smartphone. Confidence with technology can make a real difference to staying independent, keeping in touch with friends and family, accessing government services, and enjoying library e-services. These workshops are a great way to get to know other like-minded people. Times and dates are: Book online at midcoastlibraries.com.au/events or by calling Forster 7955 7001 and Stroud 4994 5204.

