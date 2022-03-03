Upgrades for Bruce and Stanley streets, Forster

news, local-news, Forster, MidCoast Council, capital works program

Road users and pedestrians will benefit from safer roads and footpaths with major improvements to Forster streets later this month. An upgrade to Bruce Street will be undertaken in two parts, beginning in mid-March. New footpaths will first be installed between Evermore Retirement Living and Little Street. This is expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting. The existing road pavement between Little Street and Breckenridge Street will then be stabilised and a new asphalt surface will be added. This is expected to begin in mid-April and take six weeks to complete, weather permitting. Bruce Street will be closed to motorists throughout the duration of the work, with detours via Helen and South streets. Access will be maintained for residents. The improvement works on Stanley Street, between MacIntosh Street and Douglas Avenue, will involve rehabilitating and stabilising the existing pavement and applying a new asphalt surface. This is expected to begin in late March and will take approximately four weeks to complete, weather permitting. The road will be closed to all motorists except residents during this time and a detour will be put in place via Mark and Macintosh streets. Motorists are asked to remain alert to road closures and detours as the upgrades take place. Local residents will be informed of traffic changes prior to the start of work. Both upgrades will be funded through the MidCoast Council capital works program. For more information on the work being undertaken across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads

